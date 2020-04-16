Watch Live
Live at 12:30: Governor Baker, state health officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Baystate Health reports 722 individuals test positive for COVID-19, 3,254 tested so far

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health released updated COVID-19 numbers Thursday morning and a total of 3,254 individuals have been tested.

Of those numbers, 722 are positive, 2,483 have come back negative and 49 tests are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, 148 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 27 of whom are in critical care units. Nine hospitalized patients are under investigation for COVID-19 infection. 

The health system released confirmed COVID-19 cases for the following hospitals: 

  • Baystate Medical Center 132 confirmed cases, 8 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center 3 confirmed cases, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital 7 confirmed, 0 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital 6 confirmed, 0 under investigation

All COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases requiring ICU level of care are at Baystate Medical Center.

Two-thirds of all patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health have either been discharged to home (208), discharged to subacute nursing facilities (42), or never required admission (233).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today