Baystate Health reports 722 individuals test positive for COVID-19, 3,254 tested so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health released updated COVID-19 numbers Thursday morning and a total of 3,254 individuals have been tested.
Of those numbers, 722 are positive, 2,483 have come back negative and 49 tests are still pending.
Within Baystate Health, 148 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 27 of whom are in critical care units. Nine hospitalized patients are under investigation for COVID-19 infection.
The health system released confirmed COVID-19 cases for the following hospitals:
- Baystate Medical Center 132 confirmed cases, 8 under investigation
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center 3 confirmed cases, 1 under investigation
- Baystate Wing Hospital 7 confirmed, 0 under investigation
- Baystate Noble Hospital 6 confirmed, 0 under investigation
All COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases requiring ICU level of care are at Baystate Medical Center.
Two-thirds of all patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health have either been discharged to home (208), discharged to subacute nursing facilities (42), or never required admission (233).