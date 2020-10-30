Baystate Health, Springfield agency team up for COVID-19 mobile testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During this stage of the pandemic, the city of Springfield doesn’t have to look very far to test anxious people for the coronavirus.

Actually concerned citizens of all ages, many dozens of them waiting in line to be tested. This is part of a coordinated citywide effort between Baystate Health and the Springfield Housing Authority. They’ve taken their testing equipment to every housing authority located in Springfield and they’re not stopping here.

“We’re going to go in for some mobile testing at some point,” Denise Jordan, executive director of Springfield Housing Authority, told 22News. “We’re going to make sure the housing authority, we will hold as many as possible. We also have our flu clinic going on as well.”

People coming in to be tested aren’t just the people living in the housing for the elderly complex. They came from every corner of the Forest Park neighborhood out of concern they’ll come down with the dreaded symptoms.

“Our numbers are rising in western Massachusetts, particularly in Springfield,” said Kevin Clark, a paramedic at Baystate Health. He recommends, “Come out and get tested and get tested often and continue listening to your public health officials, keep social distancing and wear a mask in public and we’ll get through this.”

Being tested and re-tested, a formula being followed by many especially during this time when infection numbers are rising throughout the region.