Baystate Health tested 3,687 individuals for COVID-19, 809 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has reported that a total of 3,687 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

Of those numbers, 809 have tested positive, 2,871 have come back negative and seven are still pending.

Baystate Health is caring for 147 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 20 of whom are in critical care units. Four hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

Baystate Health has released COVID-19 results for the following hospitals:

Baystate Medical Center: 134 COVID-19 confirmed, 4 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 2 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital: 6 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital: 5 confirmed, 0 under investigation

As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health has reported that a total of 162,241 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Massachusetts and there are 38,077 confirmed positive cases.