Baystate Health to build $43M behavioral health hospital in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is planning to build a new $43 million behavioral health hospital in Holyoke which they say will address the serious shortage of beds in our region.

President and CEO Mark Keroak made the announcement Tuesday over a virtual Zoom news conference. Baystate Health also said they’ll be working with Kindred Health Care from Louisville. It will be a state of the art facility with advanced technology that will provide 120 inpatient beds for people with behavioral health issues.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the hospital will feature distinct units to meet patients’ varying treatment needs and is expected to employ more than 200 direct caregivers and ancillary staff.

“This facility is going to address a serious shortage of behavioral health units in our region and the one that’s particularly challenging is children and adolescents,” Dr. Mark Keroack told 22News.

“When we look at behavioral health, we understand never has the need been a greater need. And we look to align ourselves with partners with integrity, like Baystate. So that’s why we are looking forward to this relationship,” said Rob Marsh Chief Operating Officer of Kindred Behavioral Health.

Dr. Keroack said they will have to close 69 inpatient beds at their local hospitals for this project but having new behavioral health hospital open would result in a 50 percent increase in the overall bed count.

Baystate Health looking to build the hospital in a central location in Holyoke and is in discussions with the City of Holyoke regarding the potential acquisition and development of the property on Lower Westfield Road.

If all goes according to plan, Baystate Health plans to have the hospital open in the fall of 2022.