Baystate Health to receive additional vaccines Wednesday after running out of first doses Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After having to halt employee vaccinations within Baystate Health Monday due to lack of supplies, the health system announced Tuesday they will be receiving additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Wednesday at the latest.

Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keorack said in the weekly Springfield news conference Monday that they were able to vaccinate about 1,000 people for the day but had to stop because they ran out of supplies.

A total of 7,800 Baystate Health employees have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,900 have received their second dose.

A news release sent to 22News states that Baystate Health just depleted their first dose of vaccines but all second doses are available and ready for Baystate employees for their second appointments in the vaccination process.