Baystate Health to receive additional vaccines Wednesday after running out of first doses Monday

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After having to halt employee vaccinations within Baystate Health Monday due to lack of supplies, the health system announced Tuesday they will be receiving additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Wednesday at the latest.

Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keorack said in the weekly Springfield news conference Monday that they were able to vaccinate about 1,000 people for the day but had to stop because they ran out of supplies.

A total of 7,800 Baystate Health employees have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,900 have received their second dose.

A news release sent to 22News states that Baystate Health just depleted their first dose of vaccines but all second doses are available and ready for Baystate employees for their second appointments in the vaccination process.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today