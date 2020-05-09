Baystate Health: Total of 8,526 tested for COVID-19; 1,300+ test positive

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 8,526 individuals for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers, 7,093 have come back negative, 1,360 are positive and 73 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 85 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in critical care units and 21 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 76 confirmed, 11 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed, 4 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital- 4 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Friday, there are now 75,333 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,702 deaths.

