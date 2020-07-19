Baystate Health: Two positive COVID-19 patients in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Sunday, Baystate Health is caring for two patients with COVID-19 in critical care.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 15 patients with the coronavirus, two of whom are in ICU, and 13 hospitalized patients under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 15 confirmed, 9 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,664 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,201 deaths as of Saturday.

