Baystate Health’s pediatric health, adult clinic center in Springfield closed temporarily

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A building that houses medical facilities for Baystate Health in downtown Springfield will remain closed through the weekend – due to an electrical malfunction.

The building is located at 140 High Street. Baystate Health has its pediatric health center, as well as adult clinic services there.

A representative with Plotkin Properties – which manages the building – told 22News that a pipe burst and flooded an electrical room in the basement. Plotkin told me that they don’t have a timetable on restoration.

Baystate released a statement to 22News:

We are contacting patients with appointments, including at both our Baystate High Street Health Center Pediatric and adult clinics this week and working to reschedule them at another convenient Baystate Health Springfield location.

Baystate said they’re hoping to be up and running next week sometime.