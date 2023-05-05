SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ‘Wheeling for Healing Ride, Walk, Run’, to support cancer care and services across Baystate Health, returns to western Massachusetts on Sunday, May 7, and to be hosted at a new location this year, Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield.

According to Baystate Health, Wheeling for Healing will host 10, 25, and 50-mile cycling routes, as well as a 5K for walkers and runners. The annual event and fundraiser has had a successful run thus far, with Wheeling for Healing raising over $538,000 since its founding in 2008. All proceeds and funds raised go directly to support local cancer care and services in western Massachusetts.

Funds raised over the years have also provided funding that has supported the purchase of more comfortable infusion chairs and new exam tables, as well as programs for patients and survivors, including art therapy, writing, and yoga.

“We are so thrilled to be hitting the pavement again, especially with our new partners at Yankee Candle Village on board,” says Kathy Tobin, Director of Annual Giving & Events for Baystate Health Foundation. “The expansion of Wheeling for Healing’s mission allows us to reach anyone who has been impacted by cancer care at Baystate Health and continue to raise awareness about the many ways this event can support these crucial services throughout our community. We want to be here to support all of our patients, regardless of what point of their cancer journey they are in or where they receive care.”

To donate to a participant or team fundraising for the event, or to make a general donation, visit BaystateHealth.org/WheelingforHealing.

Registration at the event is 8:30 a.m. for the 50 Mile Start, 9:30 a.m. for the 25 Mile Start, 10 a.m. for the 10 Mile Start, and 11 a.m. for the 5K Start.