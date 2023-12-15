SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Hospital always advances care but today they put smiles on kids faces.

Friday they hosted the In the Spirit Giving Employee Community Toy Drive, with a couple of special guests. One being the Lincoln School Choir and the man himself, Santa.

This year toys will be distrusted to children in need at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services and New North Citizens’ Council. 22News spoke with Shelldrick Streete, Chief Operation Officer about why he loves giving back to the community, “We are very proud to generously provide these toys for those who are less fortunate in our community.”

He told 22News that this was their first time doing since Covid and it was a great way for employees to come together and enjoy the Christmas spirit.