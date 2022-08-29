SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local college students were awarded $26,400 in scholarships from the Baystate Springfield Educational Partnership (BSEP) program during a ceremony at Baystate Medical Center last week.
A total of 26 scholarship recipients are all residents of Springfield, who are pursuing work in health care:
- Suraji Omoru
- Daphne Muhammad
- Anna Lee Thompson
- Yarilenny Antonio
- Victoria Auguste
- Mekhi Bowen
- Daniel Burgos
- Shyan Casey
- Machaela Cruz
- Michael Denson
- Niriani Escalante
- Merelyn Galarza
- Lanelle Garcia
- Samantha Josephs
- Laila Kibodya
- Syllus Kudane
- Jillian Lavender
- Carrissa Le
- Michelle Lo
- Esther Mustapha
- Tien Nguyen
- Nadia Nowicki
- Tionne Peart
- Krysta Wondolowski
- Delphine Zigwati
- Mohamed Hussein
“Money or no money, BSEP will always be family for life. I just got off a night shift in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Baystate Children’s Hospital, but what keeps me going is my BSEP experience – staff being the first to tell a lot of us we could do it and showing us it’s possible. No matter how hard it gets or how tired I get, with the foundation they gave us it helped me to establish to know I can always push through and for that I’m forever grateful,” Suraji Omoru, a graduate student at Brown University.
“It will increase my ability to prioritize my academics,” said Daphne Muhammad, a student at Dartmouth.
“BSEP has been instrumental in sparking my interest in healthcare and advancing my career in the sciences,” Anna Lee Thompson, a former Springfield Central High School student and now a sophomore at Smith College majoring in biochemistry said.
This is the tenth year of the scholarship program, Baystate Medical Center has awarded nearly $775,000 to more than 3,000 students to further their medical-related education.