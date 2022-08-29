SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local college students were awarded $26,400 in scholarships from the Baystate Springfield Educational Partnership (BSEP) program during a ceremony at Baystate Medical Center last week.

A total of 26 scholarship recipients are all residents of Springfield, who are pursuing work in health care:

Suraji Omoru Daphne Muhammad Anna Lee Thompson Yarilenny Antonio Victoria Auguste Mekhi Bowen Daniel Burgos Shyan Casey Machaela Cruz Michael Denson Niriani Escalante Merelyn Galarza Lanelle Garcia Samantha Josephs Laila Kibodya Syllus Kudane Jillian Lavender Carrissa Le Michelle Lo Esther Mustapha Tien Nguyen Nadia Nowicki Tionne Peart Krysta Wondolowski Delphine Zigwati Mohamed Hussein

“Money or no money, BSEP will always be family for life. I just got off a night shift in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Baystate Children’s Hospital, but what keeps me going is my BSEP experience – staff being the first to tell a lot of us we could do it and showing us it’s possible. No matter how hard it gets or how tired I get, with the foundation they gave us it helped me to establish to know I can always push through and for that I’m forever grateful,” Suraji Omoru, a graduate student at Brown University.

“It will increase my ability to prioritize my academics,” said Daphne Muhammad, a student at Dartmouth.

“BSEP has been instrumental in sparking my interest in healthcare and advancing my career in the sciences,” Anna Lee Thompson, a former Springfield Central High School student and now a sophomore at Smith College majoring in biochemistry said.

This is the tenth year of the scholarship program, Baystate Medical Center has awarded nearly $775,000 to more than 3,000 students to further their medical-related education.