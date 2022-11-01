SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $7.7 million has been awarded to Massachusetts to reimburse Baystate Medical Center for the cost of hiring temporary staff during the increased patient load from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will award a total of $7,717,016 through a Public Assistance grant to reimburse Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for the cost of hiring medical staff between January 2021 and February 2022.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Baystate Medical Center with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA has provided almost $1.4 billion in grants to Massachusetts so far to reimburse pandemic related expenses.