Baystate Medical Center begins new precautions after recent coronavirus outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens were infected in a recent outbreak at Baystate Medical Center.

Last week, the virus spread at the hospital all because an employee went right to work after a trip to the south. Baystate’s policies are changing so that doesn’t happen again.

Twenty-three employees and 13 patients at Baystate Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 after an infected employee returned to work. The employee contracted the virus in a southern state, a COVID-19 ‘hot spot.’

Baystate Health revealed that the employee was asymptomatic so their COVID-19 precautions including temperature checks could not detect the virus. It also didn’t help that employees removed their masks in break rooms and stopped social distancing.

As you can imagine, this recent outbreak has led to concerns in the community about receiving treatment at Baystate Medical Center.

Baystate President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack told 22News, “If they feel they need to go hospital they are taking a risk to not go as well. We feel we got our arms around this situation, the hospital is safe to come to.”

Dr. Keroack said mask wearing is now mandatory as part of their discipline policy.

“The problem we had is that people kind of assumed that just because they were on a unit not caring for COVID-19 patients that they were somehow safe or free to take a break from wearing a mask. But it’s important for us to maintain that sense of discipline,” said Dr. Keroack.

Dr. Keroack told 22News they’re also now requiring workers who visit any high-risk state to quarantine for 14 days before returning to work or produce a negative test.

Dr. Keroack also made it clear that they reported the outbreak to the DPH immediately last week and have been working with them each day. They then report individual cases to the community where the patient is from.