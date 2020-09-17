Baystate Medical Center recognized for best in nursing care among U.S. hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center has received its fourth Magnet recognition, which is something to be proud of since only one percent of U.S. hospitals have achieved this honor four times.

The magnet recognition is from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and it’s a distinction that recognizes health care organizations that provide the best in nursing care and uphold the tradition within nursing professional practice.

In addition to the recognition, they were also cited for their excellence in nursing leadership and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were really impressed with the positive attitude and resilience of the nursing staff,” said Christine Klucznik, Chief Nursing Officer at Baystate Medical Center. “The fact they stepped up, stepped in, and accepted the challenge for the care of these very sick patients.”

Only 8.5 percent of all U.S. hospitals are magnet recognized.