SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center will receive more than $3.7 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reimburse the cost of hiring temporary nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Springfield hospital hired 94 registered nurses to help handle increased patient loads during the COVID-19 pandemic, which provided 22,678 hours of care. Baystate Medical Center will receive a total of $3,737,917.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Baystate Medical Center with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

So far, FEMA has awarded more than $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse pandemic-related expenses.