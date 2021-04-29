Baystate Medical Center traffic flow changes during construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to new construction at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield there will be temporary changes to the traffic flow at the facility.

The hospital is starting construction on new operating rooms according to a news release sent to 22News. Beginning as early as May 1, Medical Center Drive will temporarily change to one-way. The entrance will be at Springfield Street. Visitors must exit through Chapin Terrace. You will need to turn left as you leave the parking areas and continue past the Medical Office Building to exit the campus at Chapin Terrace.

You can view a map of the traffic changes and check for construction updates at the Baystate Health website.