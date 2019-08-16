Baystate Medical employees donate school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center employees are donating school supplies on Friday that will be distributed to six elementary schools in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Baystate’s annual Adopt a Classroom program will take place from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the hospital’s Chestnut Conference Center, on 759 Chestnut Street in Springfield.

The Project Coordinator Lisa Asta-Ferrero said principles, teachers, and staff from different schools will travel to Chestnut Conference Center to accept the gifts.

Ferrero said the supplies are intended for teachers and children at Brightwood Elementary School, Margaret C. Ells School, William N. Deberry Elementary School, Milton Bradley Elementary School, and Lincoln Elementary.

American Medical Response Ambulance partnered with Baystate Medical Center on this annual initiative.