Baystate receives $3.9 million to build clinical trial unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $3.9 million investment was made by the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center to help build a clinical trial unit at Baystate Health’s Springfield location and a satellite unit at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.

The units will give researchers the resources to conduct experiments to test new treatments for patients.

Baystate Health’s Chief Research Officer Dr. Peter Friedmann told 22News, patients will have access to new advancements in healthcare without having to travel across the state.

The units will be used to conduct studies on any diagnosis or medical condition.

“It also gives their doctors and Baystate’s staff the opportunity to gain experience with these new treatments and see if they work for our patients in our community,” Dr. Friedmann said.

The clinical trial units are expected to bring about 60 jobs to the area.

“They will be hiring new doctors, scientists, researchers, nurses to test the next cures to diseases. Potential cures and therapies to different issues and ailments and it’s going to be happening right here in Springfield,” State Senator Eric Lesser said.

The units will also be used to provide internship experience for students at nearby colleges.

The Springfield unit is expected to be built before winter of 2020.

