Baystate reviewing partnership with behavioral health company accused of neglecting patients

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health’s partnership with a psychiatric hospital may be in jeopardy, following a report against the company they were supposed to partner with.

Baystate Health was supposed to release new details Wednesday on their partnership with US HealthVest, but they suddenly postponed that announcement, due to allegations against the company.

The allegations were released in a Seattle Times report, that accused the company of failing to meet staffing requirements in multiple states, including Washington and Illinois. The report accuses hospitals owned by US HealthVest of neglecting patients.

According to the Seattle Times, patients on suicide watch killed themselves at The Ridgeview Institute in Georgia. They were allegedly left alone for more than an hour, even though they were supposed to be checked on every 15 minutes.

Baystate and US HealthVest had planned on building a new facility on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke. Baystate told 22News that they are still reviewing US HealthVest, and will release more information once they’re finished.

They sent us a statement that said, “Our foremost priority is to assure that any partnership is consistent with both our mission and our core goals as an organization: quality care, increased access to critical health services, financial stability and investment in community health.”

The Massachusetts Nurses Association is now calling for Baystate to end its partnership with US HealthVest.

“Baystate should immediately dissolve its partnership and move forward in a way that preserves and improves behavioral health care at its community hospitals,” Donna Stern, a psychiatric nurse at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield and a board member of the MNA said.

“Every patient deserves dignity, safety, and quality care. No patient deserves to suffer because profits came first,” Stern added.

22News tried to contact US HealthVest, but we still haven’t heard back.