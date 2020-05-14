Baystate seeing few cases of children with rare syndrome linked to Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baystate Children’s Hospital Chief of Infectious Diseases says that locally, they’ve seen very few children with what is being described as a multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Most of the current cases are in New York where in general the highest percentage of Covid-19 cases in the country are located.

Right now, there are nine confirmed cases in the state, including an unspecified few in Springfield.

Massachusetts’ health and Human Services Secretary, Marylou Sudders, said a public health order has now been issued to hospitals and health care providers, asking them to report any potential cases to the state.

“The reason this order is important is to put out what the symptoms are that primary care and hospitals should be looking for to report this condition,” said Sudders.

Symptoms include fever, and more than half of the cases reported having rashes, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea.

According to CNN, doctors have reported cases in 17 states as of right now.