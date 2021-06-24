Baystate’s Palliative Care hosts drive-thru carnival for young patients

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate’s Pediatric Palliative Care held a drive-thru carnival for their patients Thursday evening.

Clowns, dancers, and stilt walkers greeted the families at the Health & Hospice building in West Springfield.

Palliative care is an option for families who have a child facing an illness that limits the quality of life or lowers normal life expectancy.

“This is amazing,” said Michele O’Neill, manager of the program. “Our whole team was so excited about this, we’ve been planning for about two months, and it’s just so wonderful to bring smiles to the faces of the children that we work with and their families.”

Baystate’s Palliative Care Program provides care to over 80 children.