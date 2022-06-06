WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield school was under a shelter in place Monday morning following a report of a student that brought a BB gun to school.

According to Superintendent Tarkan Topcuoglu of the Hampden Charter School of Science-West, the school received a tip that a 10th grade student brought a BB gun to school Monday morning. School security searched the student’s locker and found the BB gun.

Due to the incident, the school was placed in a shelter in place and West Springfield Police were notified and they will be further investigating the incident. The Superintendent says no one was harmed and there was no threat to students.

Topcuoglu says the Hampden Charter School of Science-West has strict policies on any type of firearms on campus and disciplinary action will be implemented.

You can read the Superintendents full statement sent to parents below: