WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield school was under a shelter in place Monday morning following a report of a student that brought a BB gun to school.
According to Superintendent Tarkan Topcuoglu of the Hampden Charter School of Science-West, the school received a tip that a 10th grade student brought a BB gun to school Monday morning. School security searched the student’s locker and found the BB gun.
Due to the incident, the school was placed in a shelter in place and West Springfield Police were notified and they will be further investigating the incident. The Superintendent says no one was harmed and there was no threat to students.
Topcuoglu says the Hampden Charter School of Science-West has strict policies on any type of firearms on campus and disciplinary action will be implemented.
You can read the Superintendents full statement sent to parents below:
Dear HCSS West Community:
This morning, a 10th-grade student at Hampden Charter School of Science-West brought a BB gun to school. Acting on a tip, school security searched the student’s locker and confiscated the gun. The school went into shelter in place and West Springfield Police were notified and are investigating the matter further. The student was removed from school. No one was harmed or threatened.
We are proud of our staff for their quick work in acting to confiscate the gun. We are thankful for the partnership we have with the West Springfield Police Department, which responded quickly when called. The safety of your children is always the driving purpose of our actions when confronted with any potential threat.
Our policy regarding any type of firearm on our school campus is clear, and disciplinary action is harsh. We will be implementing disciplinary protocols regarding this incident.
We are all horrified and saddened by the events in Uvalde, Texas, and have taken steps to be extra vigilant regarding student safety. We have also made additional counseling services available to students and their families. Our school safety team and mental health counselors have been meeting with students to respond to their emotions and address their concerns. The Hampden Charter School of Science Community is keeping the Uvalde community in its prayers as they deal with the unimaginable grief of losing so many young children.
We ask our parents to take this weekend to remind students that everyone plays a part in keeping our campus safe and urge you to review the HCSS-West code of conduct with your child, which reads as follows:
Bringing any weapon to school (knowingly or unknowingly), using a weapon on school grounds or at a school activity, or having a weapon in a locker or on the bus are grave offenses, are against school rules and regulations, and are against the law. Suspension and/or expulsion and contact with legal authorities may be a result of this behavior.CEO/Superintendent Tarkan Topcuoglu
Thank you for your cooperation,