SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman recently hired for a remote position on Indeed discovered that it was all a scam. The position was being offered by a company in Texas, called Lenier Consulting Group.

“Cathy” was told to download a messaging app to communicate with the hiring manager, and after some back and forth, she was offered the job. Cathy was so excited about getting a new job, she overlooked a big red flag. Cathy had only been talking to this hiring manager on a messaging app.

The second red flag was raised when the hiring manager said that Cathy would need to purchase equipment since she will be working from home. She was told that she will receive a check that would cover the equipment expenses.

Cathy received a check for $6,859.54 and was asked to deposit the check in her bank to purchase the equipment from a vendor that was supplied by the company. Cathy began to feel skeptical about the job because when she messaged them saying she received the check, the hiring manager asked how many minutes would it take for her to proceed to her bank and have it deposited.

The hiring manager got impatient when Cathy did not answer, so she responded with “I’m busy at the moment. I should be able to within 30 minutes is that okay?” The hiring manager said that they will be on standby until it was done.

Cathy followed her instincts and she called the Better Business Bureau, and she was advised to not deposit the check. The check, with an address in Texas, was not from Lenier Consulting. It was from a children’s theater, and the scammer obtained a check with a routing number for an actual bank account.

The owner of the theater told BBB of Central New England that this bank is familiar with the scam, and that over 20 checks have been deposited because of this. According to Nancy Cahalen, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Central New England, people looking for jobs need to be cautious. “These scammers are counting on the fact that you’re so excited about this great paying job that you look past all the warning signs,” she said. “Do your research. Look up the company online, check BBB.org/scamtracker for similar scenarios, and be wary of a business that only wants to communicate through a messaging app.”

BBB did research on the Lenier Consulting Group Cathy was going to work for and discovered that the company was not real. Their website with full of copied photos and links that do not work.

In the last month, BBB’s Scam Tracker has seen a lot of employment scam reports. BBB has some tips on how to avoid job scams: