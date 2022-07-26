SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau is warning residents of a scam that attempts to trick homeowners with an alleged good deal. However, homeowners may receive shoddy pavement or nothing at all after paying.

How to spot a paving scam:

The scam typically involves a person coming to your door saying they have extra asphalt from another job that needs to be used and offering the homeowners a discounted price to pave their driveway. There have been different situations this can lead to:

Homeowners that agree or even those that do not firmly refuse the offer can be affected by this scam, as a crew quickly appears at the home and begins working on the driveway. The scammer then claims there is a mistake or issue and that the price will now be several thousands of dollars more than discussed. Refusal to pay the additional money then threatens them to leave the driveway incomplete.

Another version of the scam gets homeowners to agree and then are asked to pay a portion of the fee upfront. The scammer may be hesitant on questions asking about the price or details of the business. After a transaction is made, the contractor may never show up again or the work they do is shoddy and unprofessional. Trying to contact the company may be impossible to reach or the scammer may have used another company name that was not involved.

How to avoid contractor scams

Be wary of unsolicited offers: Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor makes an effort to go out of their way to offer an estimate that was never requested.

Research companies and contractors before you hire: Start with BBB.org. If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, don’t hire them. Often, a simple internet search will reveal companies or individuals that have been involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients.

If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, don’t hire them. Often, a simple internet search will reveal companies or individuals that have been involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients. Get everything in writing: Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract outlining start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work to be provided, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information is provided.

Stagger payments: Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price upfront, but it should never be the full price before the work has begun. Instead, agree to stagger payments so that work can be inspected at various stages of the project.

Use safe payment methods: Paying with a credit card provides some peace of mind since the credit card company will help you if the company is fraudulent. If you use a check, write it to a company, not an individual. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet app is risky since there is no way to stop the payment or get some money back if anything goes wrong.

Anyone that is soliciting is required in Massachusetts to register with the police department ahead of time. If someone knocks at your door and offers you something in return for money, you can call your local police department and check to see if they have registered.