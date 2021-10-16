BBQ-2-Go fundraiser in Agawam to benefit Wreaths Across America

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Local organizations are coming together to raise money for Wreaths Across America.

Friends of Elm-Belcher Masonic Lodge and the 29th Masonic District will host a BBQ-2-GO fundraiser on Saturday, November 6 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. All of the proceeds will go to Wreaths Across America.

Tickets are $30 per person. Each prepacked meal includes brisket, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, Chef Andy’s Famous Mac&Cheese, coleslaw and corn bread. Tickets can be purchased in advance.

This is the second BBQ-2-Go Fundraiser. Last year’s event raised close to $9000 for Wreaths Across America.