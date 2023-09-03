SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP )- The 34th annual Stone Soul Festival continues on Sunday with their famous fish fry BBQ at Blunt Park.

The three-day event has many family-orientated activities, lots of food, live entertainment, and cultural enrichment.

The Stone Soul Festival is an annual celebration of African-American culture and community.

Sunday is the last day of the festival, which features a free fish fry and a Gospel concert.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be at the fish fry on Sunday, which begins at 1:00 p.m. in Blunt Park.