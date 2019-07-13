Be A STAR Anti-Bullying Event at Springfield Boys and Girls Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – WWE Superstars will be in Springfield Saturday for a closed event to support bullying prevention efforts in local clubs across the U.S.

In a news release sent to 22News, WWE and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America are hosting “To Be A STAR Anti-Bullying Event” to encourage people to treat others with respect and as equals.

Since 2011, the anti-bullying rallies, resources, and programs have reached more than 300,000 children. Vincent Borello, the Executive Director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club told 22News the program gives kids role models to look up to and learn from.

“We do a lot of anti-bullying programs here and awareness, but it’s so nice when celebrities come out, celebrities that the children know and admire, come out and talk about the anti-bullying problem,” said Borello.

Be a STAR’s bullying prevention program encourages people to treat others with respect because everyone is a star in their own right.

The WWE Superstars that will be at Saturday night’s event are listed below: