Be careful what you post on social media while on vacation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When you’re getting close to leaving for vacation, it’s natural to share it with family and friends on social media but, if that information gets to the wrong person, you could be putting a target on your house.

Publicly letting people know where you are going or how long you’ll be gone provides an opportunity for burglars.

One Springfield man told 22News he never posts to social media before going away.

Denzel Windell-Westbrook said, “Don’t tell anybody. I don’t tell really anybody unless I’m having someone stay there.”

It’s important to remember to limit posting personal information on social media. If you are going on a trip, make sure you utilize your alarm systems and have someone check on your house when you’re away.

Lynn and Rob Hammond told 22News, “We have some neighbors that come and take care of our dogs and they are in and out of the house the whole time we are gone so we feel pretty safe. Yeah, it’s a safe neighborhood.”

To avoid compromising you and your family’s privacy, never reveal your location or the time you’ll be away in a post. It’s best to post your vacation pictures after you’ve come back home.

As a general rule, it’s recommended that you adjust your privacy settings so only friends can view your personal information.