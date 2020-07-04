Be on the lookout for bears while barbequing this Fourth of July

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When you think of the Fourth of July, a few words might pop into your mind like barbecuing but something a little less fun, bears!

Black bear sightings haven’t been scarce in western Massachusetts this summer.

Bears are out looking for food right now, so it’s important to remove food sources and clean up after your holiday parties this weekend.

And while we love to receive your videos, please don’t approach the wildlife.

If they approach you, Mass Audubon suggests singing loudly and speaking in a firm or non-threatening voice while you continue to back away.