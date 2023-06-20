SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Common Wealth Murals, in collaboration with GoodSpace Murals and New North Citizens Council, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly completed mural titles “Be the Bridge.”

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 21, at 197 Plainfield Street in Springfield from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The “Be the Bridge” mural serves as a tribute to the late Jafet Robles and the Connecticut River Valley YouthBuild program. Notable attendees at the ceremony will include Senator Adam Gomez, Joesiah Gonzalez, the Youth Services Director of New North Citizens Council, and family members of Jafet Robles.

Designed and painted by GoodSpace Murals and six local artists who participated in the Community Mural Institute Master Class, the “Be the Bridge” mural represents the power of community-engaged artwork. The Community Mural Institute, a joint effort between GoodSpace Murals and Common Wealth Murals, provides training to artists interested in creating murals that involve and reflect the community.

The realization of the mural was made possible by the Fresh Paint Springfield program, with support from the Massachusetts Legislature, City of Springfield, MassDevelopment, and the MassMutual Foundation.

Joesiah Gonzales, the Director of NNCC Youth Services and a member of the Springfield School Committee, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “This mural is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the young people of YouthBuild and the importance of both reaching out to help others and taking hold of the hands that are extended to you. By partnering with Common Wealth Murals, we were able to involve the students, family, and the neighborhood in the painting of this mural, which we hope will inspire others for many years to come.”

In a separate endeavor, Common Wealth Murals will collaborate with the Springfield Cultural Council and the Springfield Pride Parade to install PRIDE crosswalks in downtown Springfield. The installation will take place on Sunday, June 25, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the intersection of Main Street, Court Square, and Bruce Landon Way to commemorate Pride Month.

Common Wealth Murals has been actively involved in enhancing Springfield’s artistic landscape since 2019, facilitating the creation of 39 murals within the city and an additional six in different towns across Massachusetts. Of these 45 murals, 25 were designed and painted through a community-engaged process, involving thousands of individuals in their creation. The organization has also spearheaded projects such as graffiti jams, window, bike kiosk, and sidewalk chalk installations, as well as other temporary public art exhibits.

Looking ahead, Common Wealth Murals has announced plans to install 12 more murals throughout Springfield during the summer and up until September. One of these upcoming murals will pay tribute to Ruth Carter, a Springfield native and the first Black woman to win two Oscars, further enriching the city’s vibrant artistic tapestry.