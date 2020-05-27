Beach-goers maintain distance while enjoying warm weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When Governor Charlie Baker permitted state beaches and waterways to re-open on Memorial Day, he emphasized strict social distancing including the wearing of masks where visitors couldn’t be apart, and having no more than ten visitors together.

Swimmers 22News spoke with are well aware of the regulations meant to keep the virus in check and feel that fellow visitors are cooperating.

“I feel like people will wear masks, gloves or stay five, six feet from one another person,” Edrick Santiago told 22News. “I’m pretty sure everyone’s gonna that that into consideration, but I don’t think anyone can stay inside.”

Adriana Milans said “I think as far as it goes with precautions, I think we’re all just trying to stay safe right now, and I like the way things are slowly opening back up.”

As difficult as it may seem to maintain that safe distance on the beach and in the water, visitors to the Chicopee State Park told 22News they are making the effort.

To enjoy the season safely by keeping the spread of the virus in check.