SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bean Restaurant Group will be honored with the Howdy Award for Hospitality Excellence on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will attend and congratulate all the award winners at the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau’s 2023 Howdy Awards Ceremony on Monday, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

This award is given annually to an individual or organization that is making an enduring and positive impact on the regional visitor economy. The Bean Restaurant Group in Springfield will be receiving the Howdy Award for Hospitality Excellence.

Currently, the Bean Restaurant Group operates the following locations:

Copper + Kin, a casual steak and seafood establishment, is expected to open in the fall on Elm Street in downtown Springfield.

Carmela Malafronte, a server at Student Prince in Springfield was nominated for the Food-Tableside category, along with nine additional people. One winner will be named in each of the following categories:

Mayor Sarno states, “I can think of no better recipient for this year’s Howdy Award for Hospitality Excellence than the Yee Family and the Bean Restaurant Group. For decades, the Yee Family and the Bean Restaurant Group have created and sustained jobs, preserved and enhanced local eateries – including our iconic and historic Fort and Student Prince Restaurant and the White Hut, boosted local economic development investment and the tremendous spinoff effects they create, and served as a staple in our community becoming a major draw for visitors near and far. Congratulations to the Yee Family and everyone at the Bean Restaurant Group on this well-deserved and earned award, honor, and recognition. I know my dear good friend, the late Andy Yee, will be smiling down upon everyone from Heaven. Once again, congratulations to your entire team.”

The ceremony is set to begin at 6:50 p.m. at the MassMutual Center on Monday.