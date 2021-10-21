Bear and cub spotted in Westfield neighborhood

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mama bear and her cub were seen in a Westfield neighborhood Thursday evening.

A 22News viewer shared the video above, showing the two bears walking across a driveway on West Parker Avenue into the backyard. According to Mass.gov, black bears typically begin to enter dens between mid-November and mid-December, so there is still a chance to see bears roaming your neighborhood. Dens in Massachusetts are considered as brush piles, under fallen trees, a jumble of rocks, in a mountain laurel or rose thickets.

If you can safety take a video or photos of wildlife in your yard, you can send them to reportit@wwlp.com.