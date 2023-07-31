PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear in Palmer has become a problem for a family on Saint John Street.

Sonya Bastarache of Palmer sent a video of a bear that broke into their chicken coop around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday night. The bear got three of their chickens, then went to their neighbors and broke into their coop Sunday night. The video shows the bear chasing the chickens around the coop.

A bear has visited Sonya’s yard before in May when the bear destroyed the bee hive that they use to make and sell honey.

According to the National Park Service, if you see a bear you should do the following:

Remain watchful

Do not approach it

Do not allow the bear to approach you

If the bear is at a distance, feeding or walking by, and notices you but continues its natural behavior, no action is needed on your part. Proceed while continuing to observe the bear.

If your presence causes the bear to change its behavior (stops feeding, changes its travel direction, watches you, etc.) you are too close.

Being too close may promote aggressive behavior from the bear such as running toward you, making loud noises, or swatting the ground. The bear is demanding more space. Don’t run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.