Bear cub’s remains removed from Route 20 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Someone has removed the remains of a bear cub that was struck by a car and killed on Route 20 in Westfield on Tuesday.

Westfield Animal Control officers went to the site Wednesday morning where Westfield Police officers had placed the dead bear and discovered it was gone.

Animal Control had put the cub’s carcass on Russell Road out of concern its mother would cross the road looking for her cub.

Lori Charette, Westfield Animal Control Operations Manager, told 22News, “Often we receive calls all the time about animals hit by cars. We don’t get many calls for bears being struck by vehicles.”

It’s believed someone took the bear cub’s remains from the side of the road overnight. Charette said the driver who accidentally killed the cub cooperated with police.