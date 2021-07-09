Bear Hole conservation restriction finalized

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Bear Hole in West Springfield is permanently protected after the conservation restriction was officially finalized.

All 15,000 acres can never be sold or developed on. While it’s protected by the state, West Springfield still own’s and manages the property. A plan that was in the works for 10 years.

Will Reichelt, mayor of West Springfield told 22News, “Having it protected forever is awesome it’s a long long process that we finally saw the conclusion.”

Audubon and the Department of Conservation and Recreation are paying the town 1-million-dollars. The $50,000 is also being donated to start a trust to maintain the land.