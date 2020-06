HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a common sight in the woods, but not in a downtown area: Holyoke police are working to safely get a bear out of the Maple Street area Tuesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer told 22News the bear was originally spotted in Veterans Park, but has since left the park.

He says that the bear is now in a fenced-in area off Maple Street, and they are waiting for animal control to come and get it.