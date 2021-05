HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer from Hampden sent us this video of a bear looking for its next meal.

In this case, the viewer’s bird feeder!

As the weather warms up, more and more bears are being spotted around locally. State officials say bears are becoming increasingly dependent on human food and trash.

So, your best bet to keep the bears away?

Secure your trash, keeping it hidden, along with any other food sources.