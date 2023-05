WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bearded dragon that was found in the Merrick section of West Springfield is being reunited with its owner.

On Tuesday, West Springfield Animal Control posted on Facebook looking for the owner of the bearded dragon. It has since been updated stating that they have been in touch with the family that they believe is the owner.

A reunion with the family is taking place based on the “knowledge of distinguishable features, photos, and proximity,” Animal Control said.