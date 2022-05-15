AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After what seemed like months of cooler temperatures, western Massachusetts has finally broken into summer weather.

But, the higher temps and sunny days bring another element to watch out for. The bears come out of hibernation.

22News received a lovely series of photos from a viewer in Agawam. The photos show the bear looking for an afternoon snack in a bird feeder.

Photo by 22News viewer

Photo by 22News viewer

Photo by 22News viewer

As the weather warms, we’ll be seeing more and more black bears.

Experts say they’ve come to rely on human trash, so be sure to secure any trash or food you have outside.