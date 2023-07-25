CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From rain to a potential heat wave expected later this week, temperatures could get up to 90 degrees, with more humidity on the way.

In this hot and humid weather, Dr. Shukla from Baystate Noble Hospital is advising people to stay hydrated to prevent heat strokes and heat exhaustion. As we head into the week, temperatures will be in the high 80’s to 90’s throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Nancy from Springfield says on these hot humid days she tries not to get overheated by avoiding the direct sun, “Try to stand in the shade, trying to be aware of how I am feeling, when I am feeling hot, to respond to it, to pay attention to it.”

Red Cross says, the average person needs to drink about 3/4 of a gallon of water daily, and in this hot weather, the CDC says people should avoid drinking sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks as they can make you dehydrated.

But while drinking water is important, Dr. Shukla says it is okay to combining your water intake with a sports drink, as it can replace the fluids and electrolytes that get lost when you sweat. “Those will replace a lot of the electrolytes that you lose, and replenish what you actually need. A lot of times when people have heat strokes or heat exhaustion is because your body can’t sweat and your body can’t cool down properly so replacing some electrolytes that your body needs to function are really important.”

According to the CDC, one way to see if you are drinking enough fluids is to check your urine color. Dark yellow urine means you are not drinking enough water. Clear or light yellow urine means you are hydrated.

Also, to beat the heat, you should find an air-conditioned place like your home, a public library, shopping mall, or a public cooling center. If you want to enjoy the weather outside, you can also go to your local splash pads and pools, to cool down.