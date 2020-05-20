Beech Street in Holyoke temporarily closed as crews repair water main break

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beech Street is temporarily closed from West Franklin Street to Route 5 due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday.

Holyoke Police Lt. Charles Monfett told 22News, drivers trying to get to Holyoke Medical Center are asked to take Corser Street instead of Hospital Drive.

The water main break caused flooding in the West Franklin and Highlands area. Our 22News crew saw construction workers installing a new pipe early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Monfett said crews are expected to be working in the area until around 10:00 a.m.

MAP: Beech Street