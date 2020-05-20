Beech Street in Holyoke temporarily closed as crews repair water main break

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beech Street is temporarily closed from West Franklin Street to Route 5 due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday.

Holyoke Police Lt. Charles Monfett told 22News, drivers trying to get to Holyoke Medical Center are asked to take Corser Street instead of Hospital Drive.

The water main break caused flooding in the West Franklin and Highlands area. Our 22News crew saw construction workers installing a new pipe early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Monfett said crews are expected to be working in the area until around 10:00 a.m.

MAP: Beech Street

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today