EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a ton of buzz in East Longmeadow Thursday, with one local company hosting a “meet the beekeeper” community event.

As part of their eco-friendly office renovation, Excel Dryer partnered with Best Bees to add honeybee hives on their property to cultivate local honey, and hosted an event free to the public. The company told 22News they hoped this event would spread awareness on how important bees are to the local ecosystem.

“Bees do a lot to help pollinate. Their so important to make sure that there is farming for everyone and they play such a crucial role. That it’s so important for folks to understand why it’s important not to kill these bees and the important role that they play for the environment,” said Paul Marquez, Global Head of Sustainability and Architectural Specifications.

The public had a chance to come out and meet beekeepers, find out interesting facts about the farm and the bees, learn how to support the local bee population, and even taste some of the honey!