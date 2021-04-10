Behavioral Health Network continues to distribute vaccines to Holyoke residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Behavioral Health Network will continue to distribute vaccines for eligible residents in the city of Holyoke on Saturday morning.

The vaccines are being provided through the state’s vaccine equity initiative and will be available at two sites in Holyoke to eligible residents over the next several days.

On Saturday morning, appointments will begin for those who registered at Gateway City Arts located at 92 Race Street in Holyoke.

Holyoke clinics will administer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.