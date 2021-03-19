Behavioral Health Network in Springfield to vaccinate eligible residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is partnering with Behavioral Health Network to vaccinate eligible residents.

There will be a news conference at 10:15 a.m. with Mayor Domenic Sarno, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Behavioral Health Network President and CEO Steve Winn, BHN Executive Vice President Jessica DeFlumer-Trapp, and BHN VP Sue West to announce that Springfield will partner with BHN to vaccinate eligible residents.

State public health officials in their weekly COVID-19 report listed Springfield as moderate-risk (yellow zone) for the first time in nearly a year, with 631 positive cases in the last 14 days.

On Monday, the city reported 326 new cases in the last 7 days, which brought the total number of cases in Springfield to 18,473. There were three additional deaths in the last 7 days in Springfield as well, totaling 227 deaths.

The state received 316,000 total doses from the federal government this week – including 8,000 of the Johnson and Johnson formula. Those will be split between Mass Vaccination Sites, community health centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. The state now has more than 200 vaccination sites.

Massachusetts has administered 2,610,479 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Tuesday’s daily report, an increase of 75,184 over the cumulative 2,535,295 doses reported Monday. With another 31,379 fully inoculated, Massachusetts has 946,306 residents who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.