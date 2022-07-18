SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Behavioral Health Network has partnered with a local community for a vaccination clinic.

BHN teamed up with the East Springfield Neighborhood Council to offer free COVID-19 vaccine shots during each movie night. With the threat of new variants it is important to be vaccinated and up to date on your boosters.

The clinic provides vaccine doses for anyone ages 6 months and older, and as COVID cases are on the rise health officials are encouraging people to mask up in crowded, indoor settings.