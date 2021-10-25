Behavioral Health Network to acquire Phoenix House substance abuse programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Behavioral Health Network (BHN) announced that they will take over Phoenix House’s Massachusetts substance abuse programs in November.

The programs, located in Springfield, Holyoke and Dorchester, provide care for adults with substance abuse and behavioral health issues. BHN will purchase the properties and assume control early in November.

“The Phoenix House programs provide an invaluable service to the community and those in recovery, and we are extremely pleased to be able to add them to BHN’s Addiction and Recovery services and to ensure their continued operation,” said BHN CEO Steve Winn.

Phoenix House New England’s President & CEO, Pete Mumma added, “Health care organizations everywhere are responding to changing market pressures by growing significantly larger, often through mergers and acquisitions. We are thrilled that our Massachusetts programs and staff will continue operating seamlessly and will be joining such a great organization as BHN.”