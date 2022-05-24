SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To represent the cause, at good timing, the Gándara Center opened its Behavioral Health Urgent Care services.

The clinic is located on 2155 Main Street and will make life easier for many clients. There will be easier access to services including hours extending to nights and weekends.

Another benefit patients can count on is same or next day appointments. The clinic is well known for their bilingual mental health services and substance use services in several communities including the African American, Hispanic, and other neglected communities.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Behavioral Health urgent care to the community,” said Lois Nesci, Chief Executive Officer. “Our hope is that by offering these services it will help those dealing with urgent mental health concerns before they become crisis situations.”

COVID has brought on a challenge for clinics due to the damaging effects it has had on mental health. With the pandemic in its second year, people are struggling differently with depression, anxiety, and substance use than before. A clinic like this one is a safety measure to treat all who need help in these areas of health.

“These services are vital to the community especially the communities that we serve”, said Chelsea Bryant, Vice President of Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. “We have seen a real need for these services since the start of the pandemic. We are currently working to expand these services to our other clinics in Springfield and Brockton to be able to meet this need.”

The clinic exists to raise support for those who need just a little more assistance with an invisible illness that attacks millions of Americans; not COVID, but mental illness.

Others in the community may not recognize or know what to do with this growing battle. The clinic is now open to work on this problem and to fight stigma around mental health. This is one target the clinic is focused on; to treat mental health like any other injury- with care, not judgment.