AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A homecoming Tuesday for a beloved journalist and educator responsible for inspiring thousands in TV News near and far.

Dr. Marsha Dell Giustina was laid to rest in her hometown of Agawam August 1, following a brief illness.

Marsha, as she was lovingly called by so many, was a graduate of Agawam High School, Russell Sage College and Boston University, and is being remembered as a trailblazing pioneer for women in media.

Before teaching at Emerson College in Boston for more than four decades, where she created the undergraduate broadcast journalism program and first journalism master’s program. Marsha taught English in both Agawam and Westfield, and went on to break glass ceilings as the first female news producer in Boston.

But it was at Emerson College where thousands of students were personally touched by Marsha’s grace and grit, attributing their success to time spent in and out of the classroom with her including myself.

“Assume nothing, trust no one and follow the money,” she would often say, and it stuck. Her witty one liners were one of the many qualities that made Marsha so memorable. A teacher but most importantly a mentor and remarkable friend..

Marsha loved her students and she loved them hard, she was tough, and it prepared us all for the real world, but most importantly she was just, and she was proud. Her undivided attention and commitment paid off for generations to come.

A celebration of Marsha’s life will take place in Boston this October. A GoFundMe for an RTDNA Foundation-endowed scholarship in Marsha’s memory, has also been created.

Professor Emeritus Della Giustina was 76-years-old.