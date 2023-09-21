SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative and civil rights leader Ben Swan celebrated his 90th birthday at the Eagles Club in Springfield Thursday night.

Swan was joined by friends, family and Representative Orlando Ramos who presented him with a birthday citation. Swan is a former American state legislator who served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives and represented the 11th Hampden District from 2009-2016.

Swan told 22News, “First of all, I never thought I would make it to 90 years old. I’m proud of the contribution I’ve made to the civil rights movement, to civil rights, and equal rights in America.”

Just in the past two years, both a street and an elementary school have been named after the representative.